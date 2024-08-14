Man arrested after deputies discover multiple firearms and drugs inside vehicle

BURNSIDE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested in Burnside after a traffic stop unveiled multiple firearms and drugs inside a car, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the office said that 20-year-old Tony Collins from Bronston, Kentucky, was arrested after officers stopped a car that Collins was a passenger in on Antioch Lane at 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

While trying to stop the car, deputies saw a bag containing a white substance was tossed from the car. Deputies then stopped the car and detained Collins and the driver, who was identified as Hudson Ramsey, the release states.

A deputy was able to find the bag that was tossed from the car, which contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

As deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car, they searched the vehicle. They found approximately 40.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine in individual bags, 38.5 grams of marijuana in individual bags, a 10mm Smith and Wesson pistol, and a 5.56 Diamondback AR-15, according to the release.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

The release says that further investigation revealed that the AR-15 and the methamphetamine belonged to Collins.

Collins was arrested and charged with:



First degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, more than two grams of Methamphetamine.

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ) 1st Offense

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon

The release adds that the driver of the car was not charged but an investigation is ongoing.

Collins was also served a Pulaski County Circuit Court Warrant for probation violation for a felony offense and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.