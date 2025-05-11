Man arrested after domestic violence incident prompts SWAT response in northern KY

BURLINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident that escalated into a SWAT standoff in northern Kentucky on Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Kyle Wilson was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman at a residence on East Bend Road in Burlington, a release from the BCSO states.

The victim fled the home with her children, who were present during the assault. Deputies reported that she had injuries consistent with assault and strangulation.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 9:44 p.m., Wilson refused to cooperate with negotiators for several hours, and the sheriff activated the SWAT team after deputies obtained an arrest warrant.

Wilson then stepped onto the porch but still wouldn't surrender, prompting officers to use a "less lethal munition" to take him into custody.

Wilson is charged with first-degree strangulation (domestic violence) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). He is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.