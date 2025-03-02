Man arrested after hitting deputy with side view mirror of truck on I-71, sheriff's office says

BOONE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested on Sunday after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said that he struck a deputy with the side view mirror of his truck on I-71 on Friday.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 58-year-old John R. Graue from Sparta, turned himself in at the Boone County Jail on Sunday morning where he was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle.

The sheriff's office says that on Friday around 7:17 p.m. on I-71 southbound, a Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had just completed a traffic stop and was walking back to his cruiser when he was struck by the passenger side view mirror of a white GMC or Chevrolet commercial utility truck driven by Graue. Graue then fled and continued driving south on I-71 towards Gallatin County.

The deputy reportedly sustained soft tissue injuries and contusions to his arm and was taken to the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. The release adds the deputy has been released from the hospital.

After receiving a tip, and with assistance from the Kentucky State Police, deputies identified the suspect and the suspect vehicle in Sparta. A search warrant was then executed on Graue's home where his company-owned utility vehicle was seized and an arrest warrant was sought.

Graue was taken to the Boone County Jail and given a $50,000 cash bond.

