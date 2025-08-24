Man arrested after holding family at knifepoint, firing shots at officers in Harlan County standoff

HARLAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested after law enforcement said he held family members at knifepoint and fired shots at officers during a standoff in Harlan County, according to the Harlan County Sheriff's Office.

It began when law enforcement was dispatched to a home in Closplint in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a "highly intoxicated" man, later identified as 51-year-old Stacy Huff, holding family at knifepoint. It was also mentioned that Huff had gotten a gun and was making threats, according to the release.

After responding, the sheriff's office says that a deputy and the assistant police chief from the Evarts Police Department were shot at by Huff but not injured.

Huff was then arrested after surrendering to police after an hour of negotiating and shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, following the incident that began as a domestic disturbance call. A release from the sheriff's office noted that Huff was taken into custody without further incident.

Huff is charged with fourth-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder of a first responder. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.