Man arrested after making threats to funeral service, Williamsburg police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) announced on Sunday that an Illinois man was arrested after making threats toward a funeral service in Williamsburg.

According to a release from the department, 49-year-old Daniel Graiber from Weaton, Illinois, was arrested and charged with "Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree, Impersonating a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct 1st degree-Attempt, and Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree," after officers got information that Graiber made threats toward at least two people who planned on attending a funeral service in Williamsburg on Saturday. The release adds that "The nature and context of the threat was indicative of causing harm to funeral attendees. Initial information indicated the individual was heavily armed." As the investigation continued, officers uncovered more concerning information into Saturday morning.

Police say that Graiber traveled from Illinois and stopped at two southeast Kentucky gun stores where he tried to buy a 100-round drum magazine for a gun.

Before the funeral service and after WPD officers alerted surrounding agencies of an officer safety bulletin and the threats were made, Graiber was spotted by Corbin police while driving south on I-75 toward Williamsburg, the release states.

The release then says that Graiber arrived at the funeral home and reportedly asked what time family members were going to arrive for visitation. It was there that Graiber was "quickly engaged" and taken into custody.

During the investigation, Graiber was also accused of impersonating a peace officer by making statements about working for the CIA and that he was associated with the FBI and Kentucky State Police, the release adds.

Police discovered and seized the following items during the investigation:



Three handguns.

Multiple gun magazines.

Ammunition.

One law enforcement style tactical ballistic vest.

Suspected Hydrocodone pill tablets.

One Baton/Asp.

One cellphone.

Misc. items/accessories associated with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the WPD and the FBI, and additional charges are possible. The release notes, "The information contained in this news release is preliminary and the case is ongoing."

Agencies that assisted with the investigation were listed as the Corbin Police Department, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

Graiber was taken to the Whitley County Jail.

