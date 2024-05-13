Watch Now
Man arrested after police say he shot victim's car, held them at gunpoint

Posted at 11:22 AM, May 13, 2024
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested after Harrodsburg police say that he shot and hit a victim's car seven times and then held them at gunpoint on Sunday.

According to a release from the Harrodsburg Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:14 p.m. to a possible shooting that happened at the 127 Bypass and continued into Anderson Dean Park.

When officers arrived at the park, they found one man with a handgun, who surrendered to police without incident. They then located another man, who was identified as the victim, inside his car at the entrance of the park.

According to the release, police believe the suspect fired ten shots at the victim's car, striking it with seven at the intersection of 127 Bypass and Louisville Road.

The suspect and victim then made their way to Anderson Park, where police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint.

The suspect was then arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the identities of both the suspect and the victim were not provided in the release.

