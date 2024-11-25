Man arrested after running camera into neighboring apartment in Winchester, police say

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested on Sunday in Winchester after police say that he ran a borescope camera through his floor into his neighbor's apartment.

According to the Winchester Police Department (WPD), 50-year-old Benny R. Vires was arrested on one charge of video voyeurism and resisting arrest after detectives responded to his apartment to serve a warrant in reference to Vires running a borescope through his floor into an apartment below him where a juvenile lived.

Police say that Vires said when he stuck the camera into the floor and recorded, he did not see anyone. Police then obtained the video from the borescope, which showed the camera above the juvenile's shower and the complainant removing the camera from the ceiling, according to a citation from the WPD.

WPD says that while detectives were at the scene, they located a borescope box with two cellphones that belonged to Vires and a bag of tools that contained a drill.

The citation also notes that when detectives made contact with Vires, he resisted arrest and fought detectives.

