Man arrested and charged with arson in London, police say

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested for arson following a house fire in London, according to the London Police Department.

Police say that Brandon Dixon from London has been arrested and charged with second-degree arson after police responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of North Mill Street on Saturday, August 25.

Upon arrival, the London Fire Department told detectives that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, a release from London police says.

According to the release, Dixon was arrested following an investigation.

Dixon was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.