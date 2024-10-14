Man arrested following a string of burglaries

(LEX 18) — A man has been arrested following a string of burglaries and thefts and could soon face additional charges from other counties.

Tobey Wood of Green County is facing a list of charges, including burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft.

"The window was broken, there was a little bit of blood inside, and keys missing, paperwork every where," said Cam Linton, Owner of Linton Auto Sales.

Cam Linton has owned Linton Auto Sales with his dad in Harrodsburg for the last two and a half years.

He says that on Sunday morning, he received a phone call that someone had broken into their business through a window.

Harrodsburg Police say they received a call about a possible break-in at Linton Auto Sales on South College Street around 5:44 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they noticed a window on the side of the building shattered.

Cam Linton told police six sets of keys belonging to several vehicles on the lot were missing. A witness described the burglar and told police they saw a man speed off in a black truck.

"We then received a call of an abandoned vehicle, on north 127 on Jackson Pike," explained Harrodsburg Police Chief Scott Elder. "Officers were able to locate that vehicle and it had ended up being stolen out of Marion County. It was the same vehicle that was seen in video from the Linton's garage theft. So we knew he was close in that area."

Chief Elder says it wasn't long after that, that the Marion County Sheriff's Office was called to a burglary at a home.

"The Sheriffs Office had responded to a residential burglary. The homeowners were on vacation, but were able to see through a door bell camera that suspect, who was Mr. Wood, who matched the same video description from Linton's Garage, had broken into their home," said Chief Elder.

Police say the burglar is Tobey Wood.

Wood is currently behind bars in the Boyle County Detention Center and could face additional charges in multiple counties.

