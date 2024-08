GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was arrested on Friday after a reported stabbing in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the Cardome area of town. Randall Isaacs was arrested following the incident and taken to the Scott County Detention Center, police report.

One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was given medical attention at the scene.

Police say that there is no risk to the public.