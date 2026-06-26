Man arrested for boating under the influence at Grayson Lake amid missing person search

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police arrested an Ashland man for boating under the influence Wednesday evening after troopers responded to Grayson Lake Marina in Carter County to help locate a missing person.

An arrest citation detailed that 23-year-old Cameron P. Conley was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on June 24, at Boat Ramp Road in Grayson.

Conley had told marina staff he was unable to locate a woman who had been on his boat, the citation reported. KSP Post 14 dispatch notified troopers and dispatched units to attempt to locate the woman.

While speaking with Conley, a trooper reportedly detected the odor of alcohol and observed bloodshot, glassy eyes. Troopers questioned Conley about whether he had consumed alcohol while operating the boat. Conley reportedly said he had consumed alcoholic beverages.

With verbal consent, Conley submitted to a preliminary breath test. According to the citation, troopers placed Conley under arrest for boating under the influence and transported him to Carter County Detention Center.

Conley faces one charge of operating a boat or watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, a first-degree offense.

KY Fish and Wildlife units also assisted at the scene.

Notably, the Lexington Fire Department reported to LEX News on June 26 that it has deployed divers and sonar equipment to Carter County to assist in the search for a missing person.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.