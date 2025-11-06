Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for impersonating police officer after stopping juveniles on golf cart, sheriff's department says

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 53-year-old Corbin man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly impersonating a police officer after stopping two juvenile girls riding a golf cart in the Tattersall community, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen D. Smith was charged with one count of impersonating a peace officer and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center after a deputy responded to the Forego Trail area following reports that a man had stopped two juvenile females on a golf cart by presenting a badge and claiming to be an assistant constable. The suspect threatened to issue the juveniles a ticket, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith was reportedly found in possession of a badge at the time of his arrest, the sheriff's office states

An investigation is ongoing.

