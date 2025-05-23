Man arrested in connection with 2024 Letcher County murder

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 65-year-old Whitesburg man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred in 2024 in Letcher County.

Mark Miles was taken into custody on Thursday after a Letcher County Grand Jury issued an indictment warrant. He is being held without bond at the Letcher County Jail.

The arrest stems from the March 7, 2024, death of 59-year-old Angela Roberts from Whitesburg, who was found unresponsive on Dinah Blair Hollow Road in the Cowan community.

KSP says they responded to a 911 call at approximately 7:52 p.m. on the seventh, and upon arrival, troopers and medical personnel found Roberts dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Letcher County Coroner's Office pronounced Roberts dead at the scene, and her body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

