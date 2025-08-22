Man arrested on child sex crime charges following collaboration between KSP, Kansas Bureau of Investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kansas man was arrested on charges of child sex crimes following a collaboration by the Kentucky State Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

41-year-old Justin R. Bevitt from Topeka, Kansas, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Friday after KBI agents executed a search warrant at his home in the 1000 block of SW Lane Street in Topeka, KSP says.

The investigation began when KSP received a call reporting that a juvenile had left their home with Bevitt. Troopers contacted the juvenile's parents, and found out that Bevitt had several previous encounters with the juvenile, the release states.

The release states that KSP obtained a search warrant for Bevitt's property and also requested help from the KBI. Bevitt was then arrested on Kentucky charges of procuring or promoting the use of a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree, unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

KSP says the charges allege Bevitt traveled to Kentucky in late July 2025 and had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female.

Bevitt was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, and additional charges against him are pending in Kansas. Extradition is expected, KSP says.