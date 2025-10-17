Man arrested on theft charges after tractor is recovered in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged after police recovered a stolen tractor from the property that he was living on, according to the Barren County Sheriff's Department.

According to an arrest citation, Alex Chase was charged after deputies responded to Chase's home on Friday and spotted a tractor that was seen being stolen from a farm on video on Thursday.

The citation says that deputies initially responded to a farm on Harry King Road for a reported theft, and upon arrival, a man stated that they found a tractor and a side-by-side missing when they got to the farm on Thursday morning. A video reportedly showed Chase entering the property at around 6 a.m. and taking the tractor. The video then showed Chase returning at around 7 a.m. and taking a side-by-side, authorities say.

The man whom deputies met with at the farm was able to positively ID Chase as the person in the video, the citation states.

The citation adds that while the tractor was recovered when deputies arrived at Chase's home and spotted it "in view in the fence line," the side-by-side was not found.

When questioned, Chase denied having any knowledge of or involvement in the theft. Chase was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.