Man charged in connection to deadly KSU shooting set to appear in court

FRANKFORT KY. (LEX 18) — A 48-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a student and critically injuring another at Kentucky State University is scheduled to appear in Franklin County court Thursday morning.

Jacob Lee Bard of Evansville, Indiana, faces charges of first-degree murder and assault in connection with Tuesday's shooting on the Frankfort campus. The incident claimed the life of 19-year-old De'Jon Darrell Fox Jr. of Indianapolis and left another student in critical condition.

Police say Bard is the parent of a Kentucky State University student.

"It was just something that happened. You know, there was a disagreement and unfortunately, you know, somebody pulled a handgun out and two people were shot, you know, one killed, one critically injured," Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller said.

Fox's family described him as someone whose future was as bright as his personality.

"When he come in you're gonna laugh, you're gonna have fun because he's not gonna let you leave without laughing. He was just the life of the party," a family member said.

An online search by LEX 18 revealed that Bard had only minor traffic violations in his past and no significant criminal history.

Since the shooting, Kentucky State University's President, Dr. Koffi Akakpo says they have increased police presence on campus.

"Kentucky State University is an integral part of Frankfort, and a tragedy like this affects us all. Our thoughts are with the students, faculty, and staff as they navigate this difficult time," said Assistant Chief Scott Tracy, with the Frankfort Police Department

Wells expressed hope that the community can learn from this tragedy.

"There's nothing positive that comes out of that. So, I just hope people can learn from this and teach their kids and their community that violence isn't the answer," Mueller concluded.

Bard will appear on Thursday in Franklin District Court on charges of murder and assault.