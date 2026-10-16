Man charged in Lexington apartment sexual assault, stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault and stabbing that left a woman seriously injured earlier this month, according to police.

The incident happened around 2:52 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive. Lexington police said the victim reported that a man entered her apartment, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her multiple times.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Lexington Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives identified a suspect. Police said detectives and patrol officers, with assistance from the department's Real Time Intelligence Center and automatic license plate reader technology, arrested 36-year-old Christopher A. Davis on Thursday.

Davis is charged with first-degree rape involving serious physical injury, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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