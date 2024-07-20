Man charged with attempted murder after Nelson County shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident that took place in Nelson County on Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that the shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Boston Road. A release from the office says that deputies were initially advised of a verbal altercation, and while en route, they were told that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, units began life-saving measures on 41-year-old Ashe Lydain from Bardstown. Lydian was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital, according to the release.

During an investigation, 75-year-old Joseph Lydian Jr was detained and later taken to the Nelson County Correctional Center and charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment, the release states.

The situation remains under investigation.

