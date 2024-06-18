Man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in connection to double-fatal Grant County crash

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in jail after police say he was involved in a crash that left two people dead in Grant County.

On June 9, a Kentucky State Police trooper spotted a BMW speeding on I-75 around 11:00 p.m.

That trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the BMW failed to stop and reached a high rate of speed.

KSP says the BMW was later found near the 153-mile marker of NB I-75 and had crashed into a KIA passenger car.

The driver and passenger of the KIA were both pronounced dead at the scene.

47-year-old Jody Miller, who police say was driving the BMW, has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing and evading, and speeding over 26 mph over the speed limit.

