Man charged with murder in fatal Mt. Sterling hit-and-run arraigned

MT STERLING, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Lexington woman was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in Montgomery County.

Authorities say 26-year-old Arionne Harris is charged in connection with the death of 36-year-old Felicia Joseph.

Investigators allege Harris struck and killed Joseph in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center in Mount Sterling last month before leaving the scene.

According to authorities, Harris was later located and arrested in Kansas. He was subsequently extradited to Kentucky to face charges.

During Monday's arraignment, Harris was ordered held on a $2 million cash bond.

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