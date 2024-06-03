Man claims Veterans Park neighborhood 'smells of sewage'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A putrid smell is in the air in parts of Fayette and Jessamine Counties, and one person says he's had enough and demands the city do something about it.

Tim Turner says the smell is especially bad in the Veterans Park neighborhood and is demanding a fresh solution.

“Some days you can’t, you know it’s a very faint smell. Some of the other days it will just knock you down," said Turner. “I’ve called and asked several times and they tell me, okay we’re doing this and that. We’re trying to fix the situation but it’s still there.”

Turner says where he lives it reeks of sewage so much that many of his family and friends that visit always comment on the smell. Several residents have even complained of headaches and having to keep their windows closed to keep the smell out.

“It’s very strong around the creek where the creek runs through the neighborhood. It gets very strong around the school," explains Turner.

Covering Kentucky Honor Flight seeking WWII Veterans for a 'once in a lifetime opportunity' Van Jones

The city has plans to install a new pipeline in Veterans Park as part of an initiative to update the city. Several months ago, the city hired a consultant out of Louisville to fix the wafting odor by checking for air leaks, evaluating filters, and testing existing conditions.

“It’s just not getting fixed and my understanding is that it’s coming from the sewer plant over in Jessamine County right across the county line," said Turner.

LEX 18 is waiting to hear back from the city regarding any future updates about the smelly situation.

