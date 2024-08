COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after a crash involving a Craftsman lawn tractor that occurred in Adair County on Tuesday, KSP reports.

A release from KSP says that 78-year-old Ralph Grider from Columbia was driving his lawn tractor east on KY 76 when 71-year-old Larry Goodin, also from Columbia, struck the rear of Grider's tractor.

Grider was pronounced dead at the scene, and Goodin refused medical treatment, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.