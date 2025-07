PERRY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A 28-year-old man is dead following an ATV accident in Perry County on Friday, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Brett Ray from Bulan was fatally injured in the accident at Bull Creek in the Cornettsville community. Ray was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner's Office, the sheriff's office says.

No additional details about the circumstances of the accident have been released.