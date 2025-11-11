Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following an afternoon officer-involved shooting in Nelson County, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to police, an investigation reveals that a man contacted 911 just before 4 p.m. Monday, advising that his son, 37-year-old Terry Carney, was at his residence and was "firing a weapon in a threatening manner."

Carney then left the home and was later located by deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, who initiated a traffic stop. Police say that Carney rammed a cruiser with his truck, and an officer responded by firing at the vehicle.

After a vehicle pursuit, Carney drove off the roadway in the 400 block of Woodland Road. He then exited the vehicle and fired his firearm; officers also fired their firearms, striking Carney, who sustained fatal injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

