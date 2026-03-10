Man dies, 2 juveniles injured after single-vehicle crash in Knott County

LEBURN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 68-year-old man died Monday night after a single-vehicle crash in Knott County, and two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a 911 call at approximately 8:02 p.m. Monday reporting a collision on KY-80 in the Leburn community.

Troopers and medical personnel responded to the scene and located a black Toyota Camry that had traveled over an embankment off the westbound shoulder of KY-80, officials reported.

A preliminary investigation, officials detailed, indicates the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over the embankment, ejecting the driver, identified as Keith Dingus. Dingus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner's Office.

The two juvenile passengers inside the vehicle were transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Dingus may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the collision. He was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Toxicology results are pending.

The incident remains under investigation, according to officials.