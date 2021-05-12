Watch
Man dies after alleged burglary in Frankfort

Posted at 9:45 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 21:45:45-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has died after being shot after allegedly breaking into a home in Frankfort on Tuesday.

According to Frankfort police, dispatch responded to a burglary in progress at 358 Wallace Avenue at around 9:35 a.m. The caller mentioned that he shot the alleged intruder, later identified as 35-year-old Stephen Smallwood.

Smallwood was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center before being transferred to UK Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries just after 5 p.m.

Frankfort Police say an investigation is underway.

