Man dies after ambulance overturns on Kentucky Route 197 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after an ambulance overturned on Kentucky Route 197 in the Ashcamp community of Pike County on Feb. 25.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville was notified of the single-vehicle collision at around 3:47 p.m., according to KSP.

KSP reported that a man was operating a white 2020 Ford Transit ambulance owned by Lifeguard Ambulance Service when the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned. Douglas Jones was a passenger in the vehicle. Jones was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Terry Mounts.

