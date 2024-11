LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man died on Friday at a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Lane Allen Road near Harrodsburg Road on Nov. 17 at around 7:17 p.m., according to a report from the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

The report says that 72-year-old Kennith Varney from Lexington died at 4:46 p.m. due to "blunt trauma injuries due to motor vehicle collision."

The crash remains under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.