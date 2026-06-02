Man dies after motorcycle crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A London man is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County on May 30, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office detailed that 28-year-old Nathan McCart was driving a 2025 Triumph motorcycle eastbound on Hal Rogers Parkway when a 2026 Chevrolet Equinox reportedly pulled into his path. The crash occurred at the intersection of White Oak Road, around five miles west of London, at around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators noted that a teenager was driving the Equinox westbound on Hal Rogers Parkway and pulled from the paved median turn lane into the path of McCart's motorcycle. The collision then caused the Equinox to strike a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which was stopped at the White Oak Road stop sign waiting to turn onto Hal Rogers Parkway.

All three drivers were taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment. McCart was in critical condition upon arrival and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials. The other two people reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said the crash is being investigated. Further, the crash site was reconstructed on June 2 by detectives of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

