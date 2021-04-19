Man dies following shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has died following a shooting in Lexington.

According to a Coroner's report, Devante Bell, 28, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Police responded to Winburn and Pennebaker around 7:00 Sunday night for the report of a shooting.

Bell was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say one person has been detained following the shooting.

The duty commander also says several people were arrested near the scene after fights broke out.