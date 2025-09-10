Man discovers cars were scrapped after mechanic shop closes without notice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort man who left two vehicles at a local mechanic shop for repairs has learned his cars were scrapped without his permission after the business suddenly closed.

Shawn Long dropped off two vehicles at a mechanic shop and used car lot on Holmes Street on July 20, according to a police report. The agreement was for repairs, not disposal.

"He was going to fix 'em and get them running and then I would go from there," Long said.

After leaving his vehicles, Long said he drove by the shop multiple times to check on the repair progress.

"A lot of times they would be closed early but if I couldn't get them I would call or text or leave a voicemail. I did get a hold of him a couple of times on the phone and he said yeah we're still working," Long said.

Three weeks after Long left the cars with the mechanic, he tried to reach the business owner again about purchasing a truck but received no response.

"There was a truck I was interested in and he didn't respond to that. That's when I knew something was up and that's when I drove out here and saw the whole place was empty," Long said.

That discovery happened on August 19.

Police have since informed Long that his vehicles have been scrapped.

"It's not pleasant to hear my cars have been scrapped that's for sure but at least now there is some work being done on it," Long said.

A detective from the Frankfort Police Department is currently working on the case.

Long's advice to other car owners is simple.

"Just be careful, I wouldn't have anything worked on at this point around here," Long said.

