Man found dead under ATV in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was found dead under an ATV in Knox County on Saturday morning, according to the Knox County Kentucky Sheriff's Department.

A release from the department says that they received a call about a man being found dead after being trapped under an ATV. The man's family members said that they last talked with him at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday when he said he was going to get lumber. His family states that was the last time they heard from him, so they began searching.

The man was later located on Rufus Mills Ridge off of KY South 11 in the area of Barbourville, the release says.