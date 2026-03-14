Man found guilty after overcrowding over 30 animals on trailers in high summer temps

One man has been found guilty in connection to a 2025 incident where he left a horse trailer "full of animals" in a Lexington parking lot during high summer temperatures, the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control reports.

According to the agency, officers responded to a parking lot last summer to find a trailer, owned by Thomas Boyington, filled with a number of animals. Boyington had left the location and returned while officers were on scene with an additional flatbed trailer attached to his truck also loaded with animals.

"At the time of our response, the ambient temperature was approximately 84°F, with surface temperatures inside the trailers reaching up to 94°F. Many of the animals did not have access to clean water, or water at all, and some of the available food sources were moldy," LFACC said in a social media post.

In total, over 30 animals were recovered, including 14 goats, two hogs, three dogs, one rabbit, five cats, five kittens, and multiple fowl.

Boyington told officers with the agency that he had left the Pacific Northwest and "on a whim," relocated to Kentucky, with "did not appear to have a clear plan for where he was taking the animals and had been transporting them from place to place by trailer."

Boyington was found guilty of one count of violating the local cruelty to animals ordinance and one count of improperly importing animals.