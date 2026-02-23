Man found hanging from building dies after apparent burglary attempt in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man found hanging upside down from a building in Versailles reportedly died Monday morning after what investigators believe was a burglary attempt gone wrong.

Officers with the Versailles Police Department reportedly responded to the scene on Lexington Road at around 7:30 a.m. after a motorist spotted a man hanging from his legs on a utility pipe connected to the building.

Responding officers lowered the man to the ground and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The man is believed to be around 60 years old. His name is being withheld by the Woodford County Coroner's Office pending notification of his family.

Preliminary findings from the Versailles Police Department Detective Bureau indicate the man gained access to the roof of the building and was attempting to burglarize it when he fell and became trapped on the building's utility infrastructure.

The department noted that the investigation is ongoing.