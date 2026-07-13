Man, girl and dog rescued from abandoned coal mine in Martin County, Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man, a juvenile girl and their dog are safe after becoming trapped overnight in an abandoned mine in Martin County, Kentucky on Sunday.

Martin County 911 received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday reporting two individuals who had not returned home after going out into the hills and possibly entering an abandoned mine. Family members told dispatchers they had not had contact with the pair since between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., the Martin County Emergency Management reported.

Family located the missing individuals' ATV at the opening of an abandoned mine just over a mile up Long Branch in the Lovely community, the agency detailed. Rescuers arrived on scene and found clear evidence the two had entered the mine.

Officials notified the state duty office, Kentucky Emergency Management Area 8 Manager, the Kentucky Office of Mines and Minerals, and a mine rescue team.

During the rescue operation, the juvenile girl was able to make her way out through a narrow passage that was too small for the man and dog to fit through. She then contacted her mother by cell phone, and rescuers used her phone's location to find them. Rescuers widened the opening, allowing the man and dog to safely exit the mine, officials added.

The two told rescuers they had entered the mine the previous night and became disoriented inside, unable to find their way back to the entrance. Both individuals and the dog were transported out of the hills and assessed by medical personnel on scene as a precaution.

Martin County Emergency Management is urging the public not to enter any abandoned mines, warning that many dangers inside are unseen and could lead to a far worse outcome.