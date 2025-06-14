Man in 'critical condition' after officer-involved shooting in Northern KY

RICHWOOD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in "critical condition" after an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Richwood on Friday just after 1:30 p.m., following a standoff with law enforcement, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots being fired inside a residence on Saunders Lane.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 47-year-old Mhammed Jibrini, who had barricaded himself inside the home and was armed with a gun.

Officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution with Jibrini but were unsuccessful, a release from KSP states.

Jibrini reportedly began firing the gun in the direction of the officers, and in response, multiple officers fired back, striking Jibrini and causing life-threatening injuries, the release details.

KSP says that Jibrini surrendered shortly after being shot and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he remains in "critical condition."

No officers were injured during the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

