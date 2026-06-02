Man in Pike County arrested after fleeing crash scene, leaving 4 juveniles behind

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man in Pike County is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash, leaving four juvenile passengers behind.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to a 911 call Monday regarding a collision in the Mouthcard community on South River Road. KSP reported that troopers arrived to find a vehicle with four juvenile passengers inside. The driver, identified by KSP as 37-year-old Ryan Wilson, had allegedly fled the scene on foot.

One of the juveniles left the vehicle and walked to a nearby business to call 911 for help, according to KSP. Troopers found Wilson around 1.5 miles from the crash site.

Wilson was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. He faces the following charges: