Man injured in tree cutting accident in Bell County

BELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was seriously injured in a tree-cutting accident in Bell County on Saturday morning, according to The Big ONE 106.3.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. in the Brownies Creek Community when a tree being cut fell and pinned the man against another tree "crushing him," according to a post from the station.

Bell County emergency responders, including Bell EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad, and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the scene. Crews were then able to stabilize the injured man so that he could be flown to the UT Hospital.

The man is currently being treated for several injuries at the hospital, and no further details have been released at this time.