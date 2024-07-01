Man killed by gunfire in Carroll County gun store

CARROLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 5 is investigating a shooting death that happened at a gun store in Carroll County this past Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m., KSP was contacted by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and responded to a gun store at 1496 Whites Run Road. When troopers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

50-year-old Chad Wainscott was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Initial investigation suggests that a customer in the store was handling a gun when a single round fired, striking the victim, who was also in the store.

The person who was handling the firearm is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, foul play is not suspected.