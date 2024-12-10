Man killed in collision with flat-bed semi-truck in Danville on Monday

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after crashing into the rear of a flat-bed semi-truck in Danville on Monday, according to Boyle County Sheriff Taylor Bottom. Responders noted they believed the man had a diabetic emergency.

According to the sheriff, at around 12:20 p.m., a Boyle County sheriff's deputy in the area of Hustonville Road and the South Danville Bypass located a silver car that was reportedly driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop on it. A release says the deputy saw the car driving erratically and making "multiple traffics violations."

After the deputy activated his lights and sirens, the driver continued westbound on the bypass, going through two intersections with red lights before crashing into the rear of the flat-bed semi-truck, the release states.

The release says that the responders believe the driver was in a "severely impaired state due to a diabetic emergency," and may not have been aware that the deputy was behind him.

The driver of the silver car died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the sheriff says.

