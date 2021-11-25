Man killed in late-night Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has died following a late-night crash in Lexington.

It happened just before midnight Wednesday on Man O' War Boulevard, near the intersection with Old Higbee Mill Road.

Police say a truck went over a guard rail and crashed. The driver died due to his injuries. Police tell LEX 18 that he was the only person inside the vehicle.

A crash reconstruction team was called to investigate. Traffic was diverted onto Old Higbee Mill Road for several hours, but the road reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man's identity has not yet been released.