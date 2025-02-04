Man left with critical injuries after tree falls on him

(LEX 18) — A 22-year-old man has been left with critical injuries after a tree fell on him, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family and the Lexington Fire Department.

According to the GoFundMe, a tree fell on the man, identified as Dakota Pay, while he was at work, resulting in a fractured skull and broken spine.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to Athens Boonesboro Road and North Cleveland regarding the injury at 2:48 p.m.

Pay was taken to UK hospital and his family says that he has a long road to recovery.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.