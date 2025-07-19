Man rescued after falling from 50-foot cliff in Wolfe County

A man was rescued Monday after falling from a 50-foot cliff in eastern Kentucky, suffering severe injuries during the incident, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team.

The rescue team responded to the scene on Tarr Ridge Road in Rogers around 12:30 p.m. after family members and sheriff's deputies located the injured man.

The person, who had left his home the previous evening and entered the woods, was reported missing when he hadn't returned by morning, prompting his family to begin searching.

According to the team, members of the Wolfe County Sheriff's Department, who had been helping search for the person, heard him crying for help below a cliff.

Rescuers determined the man had fallen from a 50-foot cliff and continued falling down a steep hill and a series of smaller cliffs, sustaining severe injuries along the way.

A paramedic and rescue team quickly reached the injured man by rappelling down the cliff. The technical rescue crew then established a high-angle raise-lower system to safely extract him from the dangerous terrain, a post from the team states.

After providing initial medical treatment and securing the patient in a "stokes" basket, the team was able to bring him up the cliff.

Rescuers then carried the injured man through the woods to a waiting ambulance, which transported him to Clark Regional Hospital for treatment.