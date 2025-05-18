Man rescued from island near Old Lair bridge in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple emergency agencies responded to and rescued a man trapped on an island behind a distillery near the Old Lair bridge in Harrison County on Saturday, according to a post from Harrison County Search and Rescue.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at approximately 12:00 p.m. and worked from the riverbanks to locate the man's exact position while rescue boats were deployed from both the Old Lair and Airport boat ramps.

The post states that the stranded individual was located and safely rescued by 12:35 p.m., with all emergency personnel clearing the scene by 1:00 p.m..

Officials praised the coordinated effort among the various agencies involved in the successful rescue operation.

Harrison County Search and Rescue noted they are actively recruiting new members to join their organization. Community members interested in volunteering can contact the agency directly for more information.

Harrison County Search and Rescue, Harrison County Fire Department, Cynthiana Fire Department, Harrison County Emergency Management, and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.