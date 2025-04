LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries on Saturday, following a shooting on Lenny Court, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to a shooting with a victim at around 1:30 p.m. Upon officers' arrival at the scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries, police say.