Man takes plea deal in deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall in 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man charged with murder in a shooting outside of Fayette Mall in 2020 pled guilty to an amended charge of second degree manslaughter and criminal mischief.

Jessin Stateman waived formal proceedings of his trial. He will be sentenced March 9.

Stateman, who was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting Jermaine Barber in November 2020. Police say Barber was found outside of the Cheesecake Factory with severe injuries.

The coroner says Barber was taken to UK Medical Center where he died hours later.

Fayette Mall is open for business after a murder outside P.F Chang's last night. Lexington Police say 19 yr old Jessin Stateman, charged with murder, intended to shoot the victim who was walking away.

Stateman was arrested later at a nearby Walmart and charged with murder. An arrest citation says Statemen fired "multiple shots from a pistol at the victim as they walked."

Investigators say the two were acquaintances who had agreed to meet outside the mall.

Stateman is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. According to court records, Stateman has only been charged with traffic offenses in the past as an adult.