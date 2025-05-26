Man walks with cross to bring hope to tornado victims in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Micheal Latham was shocked by the destruction he witnessed in his hometown of Somerset after a tornado hit the area. He quickly became concerned about how the disaster may affect those battling addiction, a struggle he once faced.

"It was total devastation," Latham said. "The people out in addiction got no hope left and don't see no way to get out of their struggle. Once you lose everything, it's just hard to get back up and start over."

Guided by his faith, Latham decided to take action after seeing the damage. He began a journey on foot toward Washington, D.C., carrying a cross on his back.

"I just wanted to walk and get God to bring our community together or see somebody that might go help our community," Latham said.

During his journey, Latham plans to make several stops to help others overcome drug addiction and find sobriety, while also providing support for tornado victims in his hometown.

"I just want to give people hope back in Somerset and London for all the tornado victims," Latham said.

Though the weight of the cross may slow his pace, Latham recognizes it's nothing compared to the long road to recovery facing those impacted by the tornado.

"But in the darkness, the light still shines. That light is a hope and can only be found through God," Latham wrote in a passage for those affected by the disaster.

He plans to be in D.C. in a few weeks.