Mandatory evacuation being put into place for Falmouth and Butler, Pendleton County Emergency Management says

FALMOUTH, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pendleton County Emergency Management (PCEM) announced Saturday a mandatory evacuation is being put into place in the cities of Falmouth and Butler.

The agency says that residents of Falmouth are being given until 8 p.m. Saturday night to leave town, and after that time, utility services will not be guaranteed. A post from the agency also says that at "some point" Saturday evening, access to the city will be limited and utility services will be shut off as they say they "cannot offer theses services."

In another post, the PCEM says that residents of the city of Butler are being given until 4:00 p.m. to leave town. The agency adds, "After 4:00 PM the utility services are not guaranteed. At some point this evening, access to the City of Falmouth will be limited."

The post adds, "If you think your house is safe from water, you may not have utilities and rescue emergency responders may not get to you. If you need your utilities shut off, please contact 859-654-6540."