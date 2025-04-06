Mandatory evacuations being put into place for Tyrone, Gilbert's Creek, other low-lying areas along river

(LEX 18) — Mandatory evacuations are being put into place for low-lying communities near the river, including Tyrone and Gilbert's Creek, the Anderson County Department of Public Safety says.

According to the department, "The river is projected to peak at 49.5' some point Monday morning, however levels may be higher than this as rainfall continues. This is a historic flooding event. Residents should understand that unknown impacts are expected at this time."

The department says that residents are being given until 6 p.m. Sunday to leave these areas, and if you require assistance getting out to contact Lawrenceburg Dispatch at 502-839-5125.

A post from the department says that after 6 p.m., utility services are not guaranteed, and at some point in the evening on Sunday, access to Tyrone and Gilbert's Creek will be limited. It adds that utilities may be restricted with an unknown return time.

The post also says that if you need your utilities shut off, contact the Lawrenceburg Police Dispatch at 502-839-5125. The post also mentions that, "prediction numbers are what we have at this point and subject to change."