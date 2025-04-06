Mandatory evacuations issued for Prestonsville, Greensbottom, Blue Lick, other areas near KY river

(LEX 18) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Prestonsville, Greensbottom, Happy Hollow, Blue Lick, Lock Number One Road, and Lower Mason Street, according to Carroll Co. Emergency Management (CCEM).

In a Facebook post, Carrollton Mayor Robb Adams said, "As of noon today, is when we got word from the state emergency management out of Frankfort on a briefing that ten dams, I'm sorry ten gates at Dix Dam, which is in central Kentucky along the Kentucky river were accidentally opened."

You can watch the full video statement from Mayor Adams below.

KYTC - District 7 posted to social media, saying, "An earlier post should have stated that the release of water from the Herrington Lake Spillway in Mercer County was a planned release due to the level of the lake. All flood prediction models have factored the release into the predicted flood models."

Mike Ratliff with CCEM said in a letter, "There has been a release at Dix Dam that is drastically impacting down stream areas. There are forecasts of the Kentucky River reaching 57 feet. The state has advised that the impacts of this major release are unprecedented and unpredictable. All we know for sure is that this is going to impact our area in a major way." The letter continues, saying, "Areas along the Kentucky river are expected to be impacted by significant flooding event of which history has never seen. This is a significant threat that should be taken seriously. If you fail to evacuate, there is no guarantee in that resources exist that will provide for your rescue."

Ratliff adds, "This is a high impact event and should be taken as a life-threatening emergency."

Anyone who needs help evacuating is asked to call 502-732-6621. The letter adds that they have emergency personnel to help with the removal of people and pets. Shelter is also available by calling 502-732-7060.